RingCentral Launches Device as a Service

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has introduced a Device as a Service (DaaS) offering that allows businesses to procure and deploy phone, video, rooms, and contact center hardware from leading providers at a low upfront cost from a single vendor.

"With access to hardware options from leading partners, RingCentral customers can ensure they are offering the best communications experiences for all employees across their organization," said Michael Helmbrecht, vice president of video product management at RingCentral, in a statement. "The technology needed to power the hybrid workplace, whether people are at home or in the office, is rapidly changing. In an environment where employee interaction has shifted dramatically, having access to the latest hardware and software quickly and inexpensively is important. Thanks to collaboration and partnership with some of the industry's most trusted hardware partners, we can help our customers deploy proper hybrid work solutions ensuring employees feel seen and heard no matter where they work."

RingCentral Device as a Service comes with a monthly pricing structure and involves one vendor to handle all hardware needs, from shipping to service and recovery. When hardware partners release new features that complement existing software, customers can upgrade to the latest equipment quickly.

RingCentral customers can select preferred devices from leading hardware providers, including Logitech, Poly, Jabra, and Yealink. These include headsets and video conferencing hardware.