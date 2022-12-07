RingCentral Adds Encryption to Phone and Messaging

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, is expanding its end-to-end encryption (E2EE) beyond video to include both phone and messaging within its flagship RingCentral MVP product.

End-to-end encryption technology prevents unauthorized third parties from accessing users' communication content.

"With RingCentral's E2EE for video, and soon phone calls and messaging, organizations can leverage RingCentral's native capabilities to simplify their technology stack with one offering. We believe our approach to end-to-end encryption across message, video, and phone is truly differentiated and represents the most complete deployment of E2EE for enterprise communications to date," said Michael Armer, chief information security officer at RingCentral, in a statement. "People exchange millions of calls and messages a day on RingCentral's platform. With our new E2EE, we're extending enterprise-grade privacy and security controls for our customers, giving them the freedom to have confidential conversations across any mode."

Using Messaging Layer Security (MLS), the technology is scalable and supports all RingCentral users, whether they are inside a company communicating with each other or interacting with external customers and partners. It is available whether the conversation is ongoing, scheduled, or spontaneous and lets participants switch devices mid-conversation. IT administrators can turn E2EE on or off at any time.