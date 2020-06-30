Revation Systems Announces LinkLive 9.1 Unified Communications for Healthcare and Banking

Revation Systems, a provider of cloud-based messaging and communications systems, today released LinkLive version 9.1 with new chat functionality.

LinkLive is unified communications software for healthcare and banking organizations and offers digital and physical messaging and voice and video communications.

"Our platform helps healthcare and banking organizations to securely connect and communicate with their customers in meaningful ways that create satisfaction and drive additional revenue opportunity," said Perry Price, CEO of Revation Systems, in a statement. "With our latest release, we've modernized chat so that customers can easily interact through our messaging, video, and voice services across digital and physical channels. This is important because organizations can now empower their customers to communicate from anywhere at any time."

LinkLive Chat requires no downloads, no apps, and no accounts or passwords. With it, bank customers or healthcare patients can schedule appointments on the go and join secure video sessions with their doctors or bankers from their mobile devices. Clients can integrate LinkLive Chat into their pre-existing websites and then securely connect to agents' LinkLive Communicator solution.

The chat capability can be used from either a desktop or mobile device.

LinkLive Chat is included with the LinkLive Suite and can be bundled with Revation's secure mail and co-browsing.

LinkLive 9.1 also features new editing, filtering, and alerting enhancements to both the agent and customer experience within its Measuring, Monitoring & Planning (MMP) Portal, and the new Reva Bot Generator, artificial intelligence that lets contact center supervisors self-provision AI into custom call flows, including options to have the bot ask a question, transfer the session to an agent, or play audio.

In addition to the LinkLive Chat and other product advancements, LinkLive 9.1 also includes additional security enhancements. The LinkLive platform, which serves nearly a billion sessions each year, is HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST CSF-certified.