Replicant Launches Thinking Machine

Replicant, a provider of contact center automation, has launched Thinking Machine with expanded support across messaging and digital channels, allowing consumers to resolve their customer support issues over the phone, through chat, or SMS, and seamlessly switch between these channels if necessary.

Replicant's Thinking Machine leverages a shared intent library to resolve customer issues naturally across languages and channels. Contact center leaders get visibility into transcripts for every customer interaction across channels in one unified dashboard to see the full customer journey. And the platform can integrate seamlessly with live agent platforms to handoff complex issues that require human empathy without losing customer context.