Replicant Launches Thinking Machine

Replicant, a provider of contact center automation, has launched Thinking Machine with expanded support across messaging and digital channels, allowing consumers to resolve their customer support issues over the phone, through chat, or SMS, and seamlessly switch between these channels if necessary.
Replicant's Thinking Machine leverages a shared intent library to resolve customer issues naturally across languages and channels. Contact center leaders get visibility into transcripts for every customer interaction across channels in one unified dashboard to see the full customer journey. And the platform can integrate seamlessly with live agent platforms to handoff complex issues that require human empathy without losing customer context.
"With hiring challenges and unpredictable call volume on the rise, more and more contact centers are turning to automation, but simple solutions like interactive voice response (IVR) and stand-alone chatbots don't resolve customer issues," said Gadi Shamia, CEO and co-founder of Replicant, in a statement. "Contact center leaders today need a single solution that can automate their most common customer service issues across channels for consistent customer experiences. Our Thinking Machine is now resolving issues not just over the phone, but also with messaging and digital channels to make this vision a reality."