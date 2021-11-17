Replicant Expands Conversational AI Platform Capabilities

Replicant, a conversational artificial intelligence platform provider, has expanded its technology to offer contact center leaders hands-on management of all conversations between customers and Replicant's Thinking Machine.

The end-to-end dashboard gives contact center leaders access to fully transcribed support conversations to analyze and surface insights from conversation data and take action immediately with point and click conversation-script editing.

With Replicant, customers can engage across channels with natural, human-like conversations that are contextual. It lets contact centers scale up or down to meet demand, integrates with existing contact center technologies, and can be up and running in weeks.

Common customer issues handled by the Replicant Thinking Machine include scheduling appointments, changing reservations, starting or stopping services, billing questions, requesting refunds, and more.

The expanded platform functionality now includes the following features:

Conversation Monitoring, to listen to, review, and search all fully-transcribed conversations;

Analytics to uncover real-time insights into every conversation, understand why customers are contacting support. and act on unsupported conversation flows; and

Conversation Builder to edit and update scripts based on insights from conversational analytics.