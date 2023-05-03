Reinvent Telecom Introduces MyCloud Contact Center Platform

Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications, SIP trunking, business messaging, direct routing for Microsoft Teams, and contact center as a service solutions, has launched MyCloud Contact Center, a private-label contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform for small to midsized businesses.
MyCloud Contact Center rounds out the Reinvent CCaaS portfolio, which already includes Cloud Contact Center for enterprises and automatic call distribution (ACD) solutions for small businesses.
Reinvent's MyCloud Contact Center is a cloud-based, scalable, and customizable contact center solution that provides the following:
- Multichannel, with the integration of voice, email, and webchat into a single workflow for agents;
- Interactive voice response (IVR);
- Skills-based routing;
- Queue callback;
- Supervisor control;
- Contact center agent client (CCAC);
- Salesforce CRM integration;
- Screen pop;
- Realtime wallboards; and
- Historical reporting.
"Historically, contact center technologies have targeted large and midmarket enterprises, but what we've found recently is SMBs have a true need for multichannel contact center solutions to help them improve their customer experience," said David Ansehl, director of wholesale channel at Reinvent Telecom, in a statement. "MyCloud Contact Center meets the sweet spot between capabilities and cost that will allow our reseller partners to bring large company contact center capabilities to SMB customers at a reasonable cost."
"MyCloud Contact Center includes much of the enterprise-level functionality of the market leaders at a price point to win over SMBs," said Jeff Kramarczyk, director of product management at Reinvent Telecom, in a statement. "Contact center solutions are becoming the lead communication product for new customer conversions. MyCloud Contact Center and Reinvent's full suite of contact solutions offer partners a smooth entry into new accounts with the ability to layer on top of UCaaS to deliver a complete solution that's as powerful as it is sticky."