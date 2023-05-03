Reinvent Telecom Introduces MyCloud Contact Center Platform

Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications, SIP trunking, business messaging, direct routing for Microsoft Teams, and contact center as a service solutions, has launched MyCloud Contact Center, a private-label contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform for small to midsized businesses.

MyCloud Contact Center rounds out the Reinvent CCaaS portfolio, which already includes Cloud Contact Center for enterprises and automatic call distribution (ACD) solutions for small businesses.

Reinvent's MyCloud Contact Center is a cloud-based, scalable, and customizable contact center solution that provides the following:

Multichannel, with the integration of voice, email, and webchat into a single workflow for agents;

Interactive voice response (IVR);

Skills-based routing;

Queue callback;

Supervisor control;

Contact center agent client (CCAC);

Salesforce CRM integration;

Screen pop;

Realtime wallboards; and

Historical reporting.