Red Box Partners with RingCentral

Voice specialist Red Box has integrated with RingCentral, a provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. The integration will deliver access to RingCentral Voice and Video recorded conversations via Conversa by Red Box, the newly launched open microservices-based enterprise voice platform.

The partnership will ensure delivery of real-time recorded audio and video conversations captured from the RingCentral platform for organizations in highly regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare. The open platform of both companies will provide access to an ecosystem of artificial intelligence (AI) voice technology partners. This will enable customers to leverage and analyze the data from these conversations to drive compliance, business strategies, and outcomes.