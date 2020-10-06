Red Box Partners with RingCentral

Voice specialist Red Box has integrated with RingCentral, a provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. The integration will deliver access to RingCentral Voice and Video recorded conversations via Conversa by Red Box, the newly launched open microservices-based enterprise voice platform.
The partnership will ensure delivery of real-time recorded audio and video conversations captured from the RingCentral platform for organizations in highly regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare. The open platform of both companies will provide access to an ecosystem of artificial intelligence (AI) voice technology partners. This will enable customers to leverage and analyze the data from these conversations to drive compliance, business strategies, and outcomes.
"As dispersed workforces are now the norm, the adoption of UCaaS solutions has undoubtedly been accelerated within regulated industries," said Richard Stevenson, CEO of Red Box, in a statement. "As a next-gen capture platform, Conversa is ideally placed to provide resilient compliance recording capabilities as well as enabling joint Red Box and RingCentral customers to capitalize on the data captured by leveraging cutting-edge AI tools to drive strategic business outcomes."
"Reliability, security, and scalability are the core components of RingCentral's business communications platform," said David Lee, vice president of product management at RingCentral, in a statement. "The integration of Conversa by Red Box with RingCentral will offer customers a scalable platform that provides them with the access and control they need to realize compliance and full strategic value of the data captured from their recorded conversations."