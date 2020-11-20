Red Box Launches Conversa on Microsoft Azure

Red Box has extended its relationship with Microsoft aligned to the launch of Conversa, Red Box's enterprise voice platform.

Red Box is already a Preferred Telephony Partner for conversation intelligence, part of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and Customer Service. This latest development delivers a capture layer for enterprise voice that combines Conversa audio processing in Microsoft Azure and Microsoft AI, with seamless support of both cloud and premises-based telephony.

The on-premises self-install capability provided by Conversa and powered by Azure Cloud will simplify delivery of real-time voice capture.