Quantiphi Earns Google Cloud CCAI Specialization

Quantiphi has achieved the Google Cloud Contact Center AI Specialization (CCAI). This comes after it was named a launch partner for the CCAI Platform.

Google Cloud's Contact Center AI solution suite provides a unified platform for agents to seamlessly adapt to virtual assistance to resolve customer queries. It offers an omnichannel experience via highly trained virtual agents that can handle 80 percent of the repetitive tasks while the representative is equipped with a brief history sheet of the conversation.

"The Google Cloud CCAI specialization reinforces our commitment toward AI-led contact center transformations," said Gaurav Johar, practice leader for conversational AI at Quantiph, in a statement. "Our CCAI solution portfolio not only enhances contact center experiences of the end-user but adds immense business value for our clients by reducing contact center costs through increased call containment and reduction in average call handle time. This recognition is a testimony to our excellence and proven customer success in implementing conversational AI solutions."

"We're pleased to recognize Quantiphi's achievement of Google Cloud CCAI Specialization," said Bronwyn Hastings, vice president of independent software vendor ecosystems and channel at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Quantiphi's repeatable and proven success implementing CCAI with customers and its technical capabilities in conversational AI make it a trusted specialization partner for customers looking to modernize contact center and customer service experiences with Google Cloud."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library