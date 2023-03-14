Quantiphi Earns Google Cloud CCAI Specialization

Quantiphi has achieved the Google Cloud Contact Center AI Specialization (CCAI). This comes after it was named a launch partner for the CCAI Platform.
"The Google Cloud CCAI specialization reinforces our commitment toward AI-led contact center transformations," said Gaurav Johar, practice leader for conversational AI at Quantiph, in a statement. "Our CCAI solution portfolio not only enhances contact center experiences of the end-user but adds immense business value for our clients by reducing contact center costs through increased call containment and reduction in average call handle time. This recognition is a testimony to our excellence and proven customer success in implementing conversational AI solutions."
"We're pleased to recognize Quantiphi's achievement of Google Cloud CCAI Specialization," said Bronwyn Hastings, vice president of independent software vendor ecosystems and channel at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Quantiphi's repeatable and proven success implementing CCAI with customers and its technical capabilities in conversational AI make it a trusted specialization partner for customers looking to modernize contact center and customer service experiences with Google Cloud."