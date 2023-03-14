Quantiphi Earns Google Cloud CCAI Specialization

Quantiphi has achieved the Google Cloud Contact Center AI Specialization (CCAI). This comes after it was named a launch partner for the CCAI Platform.

Google Cloud's Contact Center AI solution suite provides a unified platform for agents to seamlessly adapt to virtual assistance to resolve customer queries. It offers an omnichannel experience via highly trained virtual agents that can handle 80 percent of the repetitive tasks while the representative is equipped with a brief history sheet of the conversation.