Qualtrics and ServiceNow Partner on Qualtrics Embedded Insights

Qualtrics and ServiceNow have paired up to launch Qualtrics Embedded Insights, an app to help improve employee and customer service experiences.

Available now in the ServiceNow Store, Qualtrics Embedded Insights gives IT and customer service agents a unified view of employee and customer experience and operational data.

Qualtrics Embedded Insights offers pre-built configurations that allow organizations to see their experience data (how people think and feel) and operational data (such as number of cases resolved and the time it took to resolve them) in one centralized view within their ServiceNow Workspace. Qualtrics Embedded Insights also helps IT and customer service teams identify opportunities to automate routine tasks. Agents can then provide personalized service within ServiceNow for priority and complex issues.