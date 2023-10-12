Qualtrics Partners with WorkJam

Qualtrics and WorkJam have partnered, combining Qualtrics' conversational intelligence technology with WorkJam's super app for front-line workers to give organizations a continuous pulse on the front lines of their businesses and surface insights into employees' priorities, needs, and concerns.

WorkJam's technology empowers front-line employees with digital tools to manage their schedules and tasks, access training and career development opportunities, and chat with colleagues.

Now, joint customers can use the conversational intelligence capabilities in Qualtrics to analyze unstructured experience data from sources like WorkJam's employee communication and training modules to better understand how their front-line employees are thinking and feeling and stay updated on relevant topics that might require leadership attention.

"Front-line employees have the biggest impact on how customers engage with a business, so it's critical to understand the issues and challenges that affect their workplace sentiment," said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam, in a statement. "We're proud to partner with Qualtrics to enable global enterprises to better understand what's happening on their front lines and create winning strategies that enhance both the employee and customer experience." "Organizations build trust with frontline employees and encourage life-long customers by listening and taking action on feedback in the moment, across every frontline touchpoint," said Qualtrics President of Product and Engineering Brad Anderson, in a statement. "Our partnership with WorkJam will put the power of experience management in the hands of the people who have the greatest impact on the customer and employee experience, the front-line teams responsible for the human touchpoints a customer has with a company."

The partnership also allows joint customers to trigger tasks within the WorkJam app using Qualtrics CustomerXM. A convenience store company with 40,000 employees posted QR codes around their stores so customers could use their phones to share feedback via a Qualtrics survey. Certain survey responses automatically trigger an appropriate workflow in the WorkJam app.