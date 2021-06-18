Qualtrics Partners with Genesys

Qualtrics, a customer experience management provider, and Genesys, a provider of cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, are partnering to help companies deliver customer service experiences at scale.

The new alliance will bring together Genesys' engagement data, such as customers' previous service interactions, and Qualtrics' experience data on how customers felt about the service they received.

Together, Qualtrics and Genesys will provide a holistic view of customers' service experience histories, including their sentiment over time, their past service interactions, and communications preferences.

With Qualtrics and Genesys, companies can set up and orchestrate workflows and alerts to automatically trigger follow-up based on customer feedback.

Agents can view trending topics that positively or negatively impact customer satisfaction, based on customer feedback. This experience data, combined with engagement data from Genesys, such as case resolution rate, helps agents and their managers focus on additional coaching opportunities.