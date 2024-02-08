Qualfon to Buy VOXDATA

Qualfon Group, a business services company providing multichannel customer engagement lead generation and end-to-end integrated marketing, print, and fulfillment solutions, has acquired VOXDATA Solutions, an outsourced customer contact solutions provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Qualfon has approximately 15,000 employees in outsourcing locations across the United States, the Philippines, Guyana, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica, and India.

The acquisition of VOXDATA, which is based in Montreal, will expand Qualfon's global reach and service offerings to include Canadian on-site and remote French-language capabilities.