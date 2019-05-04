QPC Partnerrs with Call Journey

Conversation analytics company Call Journey has partnered with QPC, a contact center solutions provider, to bring artificial intelligence-based conversation analytics to contact centers.

Through the two companies' joint solutions, companies will be able to use voice data to transform business solution insights in their contact centers, transform agent-customer interactions, drive customer satisfaction, and strengthen risk and compliance frameworks.

"We are excited to partner with QPC. We've done some great work with them in the financial services, banking, and insurance space. Our AI-powered speech technology, combined with QPC's expertise, will provide QPC customers with the tool to help them really understand the conversations happening in their business and gain fantastic insights which aren't currently available," said Paul Humphrey, CEO of Call Journey, in a statement.

"QPC has many years of experience assessing, recommending, and implementing change within customer service environments. We believe that Call Journey's Conversation Analytics technology will strengthen our offering, allowing us to help businesses better by transforming their contact center traffic into a goldmine of rich insights," said Peter Levine, commercial director of QPC, in a statement.