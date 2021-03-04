Pypestream Launches Customer Engagement Center on AWS

Pypestream today launched Customer Engagement Center (CEC), built on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Powered by advanced conversational artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the CEC is a cloud-based solution to help customers to interact directly with companies on any device, at any time.

The CEC automates all customer interactions and escalates to services like Amazon Connect, the omnichannel cloud contact center from AWS.

"We are seeing a major shift away from the traditional call center, and our AI technologies help to deflect over 80 percent of customers away from unnecessary service calls," said Richard Smullen, CEO and founder of Pypestream, in a statement. "Today's millennial and Gen Z consumers avoid businesses they have to call because they find them time-consuming, outdated, and irrelevant. They expect a fully automated, seamless, and in-brand experience personalized to their needs. Uber and Netflix set the tone for this, and now every brand needs to deliver immersive and automated customer service."

Pypestream's CEC delivers 12 components that handle the entire customer engagement process, including analytics, security, and seamless handoffs to agents in contact centers.

In the few months since its initial launch, the CEC has reduced significant call center volume and already saved companies like Sling TV, Gillette, Royal Caribbean, and TriWest, more than $35 million.