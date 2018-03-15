Progress Launches NativeChat

Progress, a provider of application development and deployment technologies, has released Progress NativeChat, an artificial intelligence-driven platform for creating and deploying chatbots.

NativeChat is based on patent-pending CognitiveFlow technology that can be trained with goals, examples, and data from existing back-end systems. NativeChat can self-learn as interactions evolve.

"Chatbots are most powerful when they are intelligent and context-aware, directly pulling data and insights from systems of record," said Dmitri Tcherevik, chief technology officer at Progress, in a statement. "NativeChat makes it easy to create chatbots on top of existing systems that interact with users in a natural way and improve contextual understanding, accuracy, and forecasting in conversations."

NativeChat can be integrated into self-service web portals and mobile apps. Customers can also communicate using NativeChat through social channels such as Facebook Messenger and other live chat technologies. NativeChat also integrates with enterprise systems that support REST APIs.

Progress NativeChat can do the following:

Support transactional and FAQ-style interactions;

Understand natural conversations in 72 languages and comes with an optional built-in natural language processing engine powered by Facebook;

Replicate existing web and mobile forms;

Be trained from existing FAQ pages and materials;

Adapt, learn, and review chat history;

Integrate with the Progress Kinvey serverless cloud application platform; and

Integrate with the Progress Sitefinity web content management platform and the NativeScript native mobile application development technology.

NativeChat is the first product to come out of Progress Labs. Other Progress Labs projects involve augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, edge computing, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and more.