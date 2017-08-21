ProTel Launches Spotlightx Platform

ProTel Communications today launched Spotlightx, a cloud platform for online customer service through live chat, voice, or video over the internet.
Built on WebRTC technologies and available on a subscription basis, Spotlightx provides a means for customers to reach product specialists using their smarphones or home PCs via company websites, apps, or social media channels like Facebook or Wechat.
"With online customer services, especially through face-to-face meetings with brands' product specialists over video, the consumers can receive the most updated information on fashions, make-up, etc.," said Sidney Lok, sales director at ProTel, in a statement. "Such personalized services can help the brands build up strong customer loyalty and brand reputation."