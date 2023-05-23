PolyAI Launches in AWS Marketplace

PolyAI, a provider of customer voice assistants, has made its products available on AWS Marketplace, Amazon's digital catalogue of third-party software, data, and services that run on Amazon Web Services.

PolyAI's customer-led voice assistants are designed to help companies accelerate digital transformation for customer self-service. They can be used to automate a wide range of customer interactions, such as answering FAQs, resolving logistical issues, and scheduling appointments. PolyAI's assistants are powered by proprietary conversational artificial intelligence technology designed to understand all voices in any language, regardless of accents, dialects, or background noise.

PolyAI is an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate and Amazon Connect integration partner.