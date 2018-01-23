Plum Voice Integrates with Stripe

Plum Voice, a communications platform as a service (cPaaS) provider, today announced a new integration with Stripe, a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Plum Voice users can now seamlessly add a voice channel to their payment portfolio, enabling customers to make payments anytime, from anywhere. Businesses powered by Stripe will also be able to use Plum Voice's technology to process orders over the phone.

Companies that take advantage of this integration have access to a self-service payment processing application on Fuse+, Plum's Payment Card Industry-compliant interactive voice response (IVR) platform. The application uses application programming interfaces to seamlessly retrieve account details and process payments associated with Stripe accounts, all without the need of live agents.

"The flexibility of both the Plum Fuse+ and Stripe platforms make deploying pay-by-phone applications easier than ever. Businesses can start accepting payments by phone in mere days. With its digital footprint and flexible APIs, Stripe makes the entire payment process easy," said Plum Voice's chief operations officer, Scott Wilson, in a statement.

Companies can customize tjhe application using Plum's Fuse+ platform, which offers a visual call-flow editor.