Playvox Partners with Intelisys

Playvox, a provider of workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions for contact and support centers, has partnered with Intelisys, a ScanSource company and distributor of connectivity and cloud services, including voice, data, access, cable, collaboration, wireless, and cloud.

The partnership wil expand the availability of Playvox's WEM solutions and add them to Intelisys' portfolio. It will also combine best practices, technology expertise, and solutions to help businesses better communicate, collaborate, and increase efficiencies.