Playvox Partners with Intelisys

Playvox, a provider of workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions for contact and support centers, has partnered with Intelisys, a ScanSource company and distributor of connectivity and cloud services, including voice, data, access, cable, collaboration, wireless, and cloud.
The partnership wil expand the availability of Playvox's WEM solutions and add them to Intelisys' portfolio. It will also combine best practices, technology expertise, and solutions to help businesses better communicate, collaborate, and increase efficiencies.
"Playvox provides much-needed AI-infused solutions that power exceptional experiences for customers around the globe," said Charles Krogman, senior vice president of global sales at Playvox, in a statement. "Together with Intelisys, we are delivering Playvox's Workforce Engagement Management solutions to the global community, helping customers manage operations and communicate more efficiently and effectively, saving precious hours on manual processes and unnecessary labor costs."
"Our goal at Intelisys is to help our sales partners accelerate the future of contact center technology by providing access to the enablement, tools, and services that businesses need to leverage the hybrid workplace of the future," said Paul Constantine, senior vice president of supplier services at Intelisys, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Playvox to further this commitment and provide the right solutions for our sales partners as they drive the opportunity in CX."