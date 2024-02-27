Playvox Partners with Five9

Playvox has partnered with Five9 to bring its full Workforce Management (WFM) suite to the Five9 CX Marketplace and integrate its technology with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

The Five9 platform facilitates billions of call minutes annually. It provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, and workforce optimization, combined with practical AI to create customer experiences and engage and empower contact center agents. Playvox's WFM leverages AI for planning, forecasting, employee scheduling, and intraday planning. These solutions, combined with the Five9 platform, offer unique experiences with real-time visibility while empowering employees with flexibility and insight.