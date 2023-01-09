Playvox Launches Workforce Engagement Solutions for Salesforce Contact Center

Playvox, a provider of workforce engagement solutions for contact centers, has partnered with Salesforce to enable Salesforce Service Cloud users to manage forecasting, scheduling, adherence, capacity planning, and long-term scheduling within Salesforce Contact Center and make changes in real time based on Playvox's artificial intelligence insights.
The new and enhanced workforce engagement solution for Salesforce Contact Center is available on the Salesforce AppExchange.
"We're honored to collaborate with Salesforce to bring new levels of efficiency and innovation to our joint customers," said Louis Bucciarelli, CEO of Playvox, in a statement. "Powerful, elegant integrations from Playvox into Salesforce provide real-time visibility and insights that enable brands to operationalize efficiency at scale and deliver better customer experiences."
"The multibillion-dollar contact center industry is facing a pivotal moment in this age of digital transformation. True omnichannel and case-centric solutions like what Playvox and Salesforce bring to the table that put customers first are the new contact center model for a distributed and digital-first world," said Michelle Randall, chief marketing officer of Playvox, in a statement. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Salesforce to help customers build a single customer-centric contact center platform of the future."
"Service Cloud is a must-have solution for every organization looking to drive service efficiencies in days and weeks, not months and years," said Ryan Nichols, senior vice president and general manager of Contact Center at Salesforce, in a statement. "With Salesforce Contact Center and Playvox, organizations are enabled to get the right people on the right channels at the right time to deliver new levels of service efficiency and effectiveness."