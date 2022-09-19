Playvox Launches AutoQA

Playvox, a provider of workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions for contact centers, today introduced AutoQA, an artificial intelligence-based quality assurance product available as part of the Playvox Quality Management platform.

Playvox Auto QA is the result of Playvox's acquisition of Prodsight and includes automatic topic identification, compliance score generation, and ultimately, direct automated scoring into a customer's existing form. It extends visibility across 100 percent of support interactions.

Playvox will release AutoQA in phases, beginning with sentiment scoring. AutoQA enables customer service agents to gain insight into all digital interactions, including email, chat, and social, with a customer sentiment score. AutoQA's Sentiment Reports indicate a positive, neutral, or negative customer sentiment based on automated interaction analyses. Companies can also use AutoQA to benchmark sentiment trends from interactions scored the traditional way.

"Almost two decades into the application of analytics to illuminate and automate the world of QA, confusion persists, and AI insights remain the exclusive possession of the largest few," said Kristyn Emenecker, chief product and strategy officer of Playvox, in a statement. "Our commitment is to bring the powerful lens of AI to the hard-working QA analysts supporting customer service teams of all sizes. AutoQA is our latest example of an agent-empowering solution for delivering exceptional customer experiences. The out-of-the-box, AI-powered SaaS solution lets operations executives and quality managers spend less time figuring out where there might be quality problems and focus more resources on fixing issues."

AutoQA is available now in early access to qualifying Playvox Quality Management customers on Zendesk, Salesforce Service Cloud, and Kustomer platforms.