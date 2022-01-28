Pindrop Partners with Five9

Pindrop, a provider of security, identity, and intelligence solutions, is partnering with Five9, a provider of cloud contact center solutions, to secure customer interactions across a number of industries with voice authentication, fraud detection, and call intelligence technology.

"As we head into 2022, a key focus for our business is to make voice authentication technology more widely accessible and beneficial to businesses across a variety of industries," said Gahn Lane, vice president of global partners and alliances at Pindrop, in a statement. "Most importantly, by partnering with Five9, we are able to effectively expand Pindrop's reach to customers in key sectors, such as retail, healthcare, and higher education. We are excited to kick off our partnership and look forward to seeing it evolve and mature over the remainder of the year."

"Now more than ever, contact centers are hyper-focused on improving both user security and customer experience," said Walt Rossi, vice president of business development at Five9, in a statement. "Partnering with Pindrop gives our customers more choice in addressing both those needs simultaneously and will allow more organizations to protect sensitive customer information and prevent fraud with voice authentication technology."