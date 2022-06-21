Pega Launches Pega Process Extender for Salesforce Lightning on Salesforce App Exchange and Pega Marketplace

Pegasystems today released an updated version of Pega Process Extender for Salesforce Lightning on Salesforce AppExchange and Pega Marketplace.

Pega Process Extender lets companies drag and drop Pega Infinity workflow automation and artificial intelligence-powered decisioning directly into Salesforce Lightning deployments. The entire experience operates within the Salesforce desktop, even as Pega drives the business logic and workflows.

Pega Process Extender for Salesforce Lightning allows customer service teams to automate and orchestrate multi-dimensional processes, including previously siloed customer touchpoints and lines of business. With its dynamic and integrated process orchestration, Pega can enable organizations to do the following:

Integrate Pega workflows into Salesforce with Pega's low-code capabilities.

Update Salesforce with changes made in Pega workflows or any other channel or interface to which the workflow was extended.

Seamlessly process, view, and update work managed in Pega without switching between applications.

Pega Process Extender for Salesforce Lightning is based on capabilities from Pega Infinity, a suite of cloud-based digital transformation software.