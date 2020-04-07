Pega Launches Pega Kickstart Services

Pegasystems today launched Pega Kickstart, a family of fixed-price services that help businesses quickly deploy Pega software to help address critical customer and employee experience problems.

The new Pega Kickstart services include the following:

Pega Microjourney Kickstart: Pega will design and deliver a customer microjourney in as little as five weeks for $100,000. The Pega Platform low-code app development software helps clients manage, improve, and extend their new microjourneys after the initial deployment. The platform comes integrated with Pega Express, a software development methodology that guides users step by step through the implementation process, from designing to building to driving user adoption. Users can modify the solution or create new microjourneys with minimal effort.

Pega Email Bot Kickstart: Pega will deploy Pega Email Bot, a complete intelligent email automation solution, in as little as five weeks for $75,000. Pega Email Bot automates the triage and response to large volumes of customer email from end to end. It uses artificial intelligence with natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to understand the purpose and intent of each email, then applies dynamic case management to drive the inquiry to resolution.

Pega Workforce Intelligence Kickstart: In as little as seven weeks for $25,000, Pega will deploy Pega Workforce Intelligence software to help businesses understand how their employees work and the obstacles that get in the way of doing their jobs. Pega Workforce Intelligence will analyze the desktop actions of up to 200 employees to uncover the hidden inefficiencies that hinder performance, from broken processes to ineffective technology.

All Pega Kickstart services include professional services and training in one fixed fee. During the project, Pega Email Bot Kickstart and Pega Workforce Intelligence Kickstart also include software licensing, which can be extended for an additional fee after project delivery is completed. Pega Microjourney Kickstart users can add software licensing to the project service based on mutually agreed project outcomes.