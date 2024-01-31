Pathlight Rebrands to Echo AI and Expands Its Platform

Conversation intelligence platform provider Pathlight has rebranded itself as Echo AI and expanded its platform beyond contact centers into the entire organization.

"Every customer touchpoint should echo throughout the company. No word should be wasted," said Alex Kvamme, CEO of Echo AI, in a statement. "With Echo AI, we're revolutionizing how companies engage with their customers. Our platform doesn't just analyze customer conversations with unprecedented depth; it now turns every word, every insight, into actions. This capability is vital in driving conversions, increasing retention, and reducing operational costs."

Echo AI's Conversational Intelligence (CI) solution now enables organizations to process millions of customer interactions to uncover hidden insights from their customer conversations. Its latest new feature, Conversation Actions, enables real-time, automated actions in response to customer conversations. For example, if a customer expresses interest in an additional product on a call, Echo AI detects it and can now trigger a promotion campaign in a marketing automation platform or customer data platform. Conversation Actions integrates with Klaviyo, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Braze, HubSpot, and others.

"Insights from conversations are extremely valuable but perishable, and it's physically impossible to act on each one at scale. With Conversation Actions, these insights are immediately actionable, ensuring that every word your customers say isn't wasted," Kvamme said further.

Echo AI is also announcing support for one-sided conversations, enabling companies to analyze app reviews, chatbot conversations, survey responses, and social media interactions.