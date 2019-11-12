Passage AI Partners with Talkdesk for Contact Center Chatbots

Passage AI, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled conversational interfaces, has partnered with Talkdesk to deliver chatbot experiences through the Talkdesk cloud-based contact center platform.

Passage AI's chatbot technology seamlessly integrates via an app on the Talkdesk platform, and Talkdesk customers can now use AI to automatically respond to their customers. Passage AI integrates with Talkdesk through AppConnect, Talkdesk's app store.

"We are excited to now have Passage AI's innovative approach to conversational AI available to our customers through AppConnect," said Dave Richards, head of AppConnect partnerships and operations at Talkdesk, in a statement. "AppConnect enables customer service providers to easily add on new and innovative solutions through clicks, not code, and customize their contact center to exceed consumer expectations."

Passage AI's conversational AI platform allows Talkdesk customers to seamlessly integrate and deploy AI-based chatbot technology to more than 20 channels, including websites, mobile apps, messaging platforms, voice assistants, and interactive voice response systems.

"Brands around the globe want to use conversational AI to lower customer service costs and improve customer satisfaction. Passage AI distinguishes itself through our 95 percent accuracy rate and the ease of deploying an AI-powered chat interface on over 20 text and voice platforms," said Ravi Raj, CEO and co-founder of Passage AI, in a statement. "We're excited to join with Talkdesk, a partner who has demonstrated a similar commitment to excellence in its market, and ensure their customers can integrate AI-based conversational experiences quickly and easily through the Talkdesk platform."

The Passage AI chatbot uses native natural language processing models in all major languages. Talkdesk customers can deploy chatbots in English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Japanese, and Mandarin Chinese.