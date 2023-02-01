PagerDuty for Customer Service in ServiceNow CSM Now Available

PagerDuty, a provider of digital operations management software, has released PagerDuty for Customer Service in ServiceNow CSM.
PagerDuty for Customer Service in ServiceNow CSM enables teams using the PagerDuty Operations Cloud and ServiceNow to connect developer, IT, and customer service teams to keep IT and customer help desks up to date.
With PagerDuty for Customer Service in ServiceNow CSM, customer service teams can see the status of active incidents in PagerDuty right from ServiceNow. Customer service teams can create incidents and view notes or status updates to respond back to the end customer in PagerDuty from ServiceNow. Multiple agents working on cases related to an incident can attach all related cases to the root cause in PagerDuty.
"In a digital business, issues can be found by the back office and by development or IT teams, but just as often, it's your customers who spot them. No matter who finds them, your front- and back-office teams need those issues surfaced quickly and efficiently, and they need to be tightly aligned on the path to resolution," said Jonathan Rende, senior vice president of products at PagerDuty, in a statement. "PagerDuty's new ServiceNow customer service application helps every business mobilize the right resources internally, regardless of who finds the problem, so your teams are better able to get to resolution faster, deliver against SLAs, and provide the best possible customer experience."