PCI Pal Partners with Zoom

PCI Pal has integrated its Agent Assist and Digital Payments solutions into Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone to contribute to a seamless customer payment experience in Zoom's communication platforms.
The PCI Pal Agent Assist solution enables Zoom customers to process credit card information using DTMF-masking or speech technology, allowing agents and customers to remain in communication through the payment process while helping ensure sensitive cardholder information doesn't enter the contact center or phone environment.
PCI Pal Digital Payments allow Zoom customers to offer the convenience of making payments digitally, whether through self-service channels or with an agent-assisted channel, while providing PCI security as a Level 1 PCI DSS certified solution.
"PCI Pal's offerings are an excellent match for Zoom's focus to help people and businesses collaborate and stay connected. As a valued, integrated partner, our payment solutions result in excellent experiences for customers and merchants alike, creating a frictionless payment experience. We're looking forward to working with Zoom today and in the future," said Darren Gill, chief revenue officer of PCI Pal, in a statement.
"We are delighted to partner with PCI Pal to elevate our payment and compliance proposition for our customers," said Vi Chau, head of product for Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Center., in a statement. "PCI Pal's flexibility and innovation mean we can empower businesses to facilitate payments securely throughout our Zoom CX and Phone portfolio."