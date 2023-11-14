PCI Pal Partners with Zoom

PCI Pal has integrated its Agent Assist and Digital Payments solutions into Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone to contribute to a seamless customer payment experience in Zoom's communication platforms.

The PCI Pal Agent Assist solution enables Zoom customers to process credit card information using DTMF-masking or speech technology, allowing agents and customers to remain in communication through the payment process while helping ensure sensitive cardholder information doesn't enter the contact center or phone environment.

PCI Pal Digital Payments allow Zoom customers to offer the convenience of making payments digitally, whether through self-service channels or with an agent-assisted channel, while providing PCI security as a Level 1 PCI DSS certified solution.