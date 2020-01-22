PCI Pal Named a Cisco Preferred Solution Partner

PCI Pal, a secure payments provider to contact centers and businesses taking cardholder not present (CNP) payments, has been selected as a Preferred Solution Partner by Cisco. Following rigorous tests to ensure seamless integration with Cisco technologies, PCI Pal’s Agent Assist and IVR payments achieved Cisco compatible certification.
PCI Pal's Agent Assist and IVR are fully accredited and integrated to Cisco's CUBE to provide customers with Payment Card Industry-compliant payment solutions.
"As a worldwide leader in IT, networking, and cybersecurity solutions, Cisco has transformed how we connect, communicate, and collaborate. That's why hundreds of organizations, including Broadcom, Infor, Nasdaq, Rackspace, and countless others, put their trust in Cisco," said Darren Gill, chief revenue officer at PCI Pal, in a statement. "It's a great honor to join Cisco's growing partner ecosystem as a Preferred Solution Partner. Together, we can deliver better, more integrated solutions for businesses looking to improve their compliance and security initiatives."