PCI Pal Named a Cisco Preferred Solution Partner

PCI Pal, a secure payments provider to contact centers and businesses taking cardholder not present (CNP) payments, has been selected as a Preferred Solution Partner by Cisco. Following rigorous tests to ensure seamless integration with Cisco technologies, PCI Pal’s Agent Assist and IVR payments achieved Cisco compatible certification.

PCI Pal's Agent Assist and IVR are fully accredited and integrated to Cisco's CUBE to provide customers with Payment Card Industry-compliant payment solutions.