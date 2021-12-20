PCI Pal Integrates with Talkdesk

PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment solutions, is working with Talkdesk, a customer experience solutions provider, to provide secure payment options to Talkdesk customers.

As a Talkdesk AppConnect partner, PCI Pal offers secure payment solutions for Talkdesk to resell to thousands of customers worldwide. As Talkdesk helps companies build custom contact center solutions leveraging the Talkdesk CX Cloud platform, which includes Talkdesk AI and integrated CX applications for customer self-service, omnichannel engagement, workforce engagement, employee collaboration, and customer experience analytics, customers can look to PCI Pal to embed advanced security practices into the solution to safeguard customers' financial information.

"Our partnership with PCI Pal continues to grow as organizations increase their focus on security measures," said Robert Gavin, vice president of alliances at Talkdesk, in a statement. "By choosing to complement their Talkdesk CX Cloud platform with a PCI Pal solution, businesses can combine all of the customer experience benefits Talkdesk delivers with a best-in-class security application."

"Similar to Talkdesk, PCI Pal takes customer service seriously and believes in not letting safety of the transaction interfere with the relationship between a customer and a company," said Darren Gill, chief revenue officer of PCI Pal, in a statement. "This partnership has benefited both companies, and with so many new customers already being added to our shared list, we're optimistic for the future and what it holds for us as we meld customer service and payment security together in the contact center space."