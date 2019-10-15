PCI Pal Extends Partnership with 8x8

PCI Pal, a secure payments provider to contact centers, has extended its reseller contract with cloud communications and contact center provider 8x8.

Leveraging PCI Pal's cloud platform, this fully integrated solution will enable 8x8 to deliver secure payment services to its customers across the globe without the need for on-premise hardware. 8x8 and PCI Pal's original contract covered the United Kingdom.

"It is hugely exciting to extend our U.K. relationship with 8x8 to a global one, supporting 8x8 customers across the world to become PCI-compliant using PCI Pal's technology within 8x8's product suite. Together we offer an unparalleled solution for contact centers and phone-based environments to take payments securely without the risk of sensitive cardholder data entering the customers' network," said James Barham, CEO of PCI Pal, in a statement. "We've also signed our first joint customer contract with 8x8 in North America. This contract further strengthens our strategic market position as the preferred solution provider for secure payments to the high-growth [contact center-as-a-service] space."

"As part of our mission to deliver the highest level of security and compliance to our customers, we are pleased to extend our partnership with PCI Pal," said Dejan Deklich, chief product officer at 8x8, in a statement. "8x8 is helping to transform the way the world communicates, and we've worked hard to become the leading choice for businesses looking for powerful, seamless services to meet all of their communications, collaboration, and customer experience needs."