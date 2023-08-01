PCI Pal Achieves AWS Service Ready Designation

PCI Pal has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready designation for Amazon Connect, verifying that its Agent Assist, Digital Payments, and IVR Payments all follow architectural and operational best practices, are being actively used by customers in production environments, and customers are enthusiastically advocating for the solution via Amazon Connect.

The Amazon Connect Ready designation differentiates AWS Partners that have invested and engineered their solutions while demonstrating the ability to deploy and operationalize these solutions repeatedly, at scale and maintaining a list of customers that have successfully deployed the solution on AWS.