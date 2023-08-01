PCI Pal Achieves AWS Service Ready Designation

PCI Pal has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready designation for Amazon Connect, verifying that its Agent Assist, Digital Payments, and IVR Payments all follow architectural and operational best practices, are being actively used by customers in production environments, and customers are enthusiastically advocating for the solution via Amazon Connect.
The Amazon Connect Ready designation differentiates AWS Partners that have invested and engineered their solutions while demonstrating the ability to deploy and operationalize these solutions repeatedly, at scale and maintaining a list of customers that have successfully deployed the solution on AWS.
"PCI Pal is proud to achieve the Amazon Connect Service Ready designation, especially so early on in our journey as an AWS Partner," said Darren Gill, chief revenue officer of PCI Pal, in a statement. "Our secure payment solutions run on AWS, providing businesses easy access to safeguard their customers' sensitive payment information and deliver exceptional payment experiences...The Amazon Connect Service Ready designation reflects the confidence of consumers and Amazon Connect in our solutions, allowing us to deliver proven and tested solutions globally. We're honored to advance our relationship with AWS and proud of our recognition across diverse organizations and verticals."