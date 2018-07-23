Ozonetel Launches KooKoo Interactive Assistant

Cloud telephony systems provider Ozonetel today launched KooKoo Interactive Assistant, ano mnichannel service widget that enables web visitors to place one-click VoIP calls from the website and run a parallel chat session concurrently with the voice call.
KooKoo Interactive Assistant is supported by the KooKoo Platform and KooKoo CloudAgent. The cloud contact center software at the back end delivers advanced calling features, automatic call distribution, skill hunting, and visual IVR. Integration with all leading CRMs and ticketing solutions, including Zendesk, Zoho, Salesforce.com, Freshdesk, and Hubspot, ensures automatic capture and retrieval of caller details.
"Customers and agents use the parallel chat to exchange details that are frustrating to spell out over the phone. This includes names, email IDs, links, and booking IDs," said Murthy Chintalapati, founder and CEO of Ozonetel, in a statement. "It promises a smoother customer experience and helps close transactions two times faster. Businesses also cut costs on toll-free bills. We estimate that contact centers can cut costs by 50 percent within two years of adoption."
"Our interactive assistant closes the debate on live chat versus voice support. It combines both platforms to create a truly responsive, mobile-first experience. We've bundled features to benefit both sales and customer support," said Chaitanya Chokkareddy, chief innovation officer at Ozonetel, in a statement. "The KooKoo Interactive Assistant is in keeping with our desire to continuously innovateEarly this year, we rolled out bots and artificial intelligence capabilities to further improve B2C customer engagement. We will soon extend the AI capabilities to improve self-service options on the widget too."