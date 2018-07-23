Ozonetel Launches KooKoo Interactive Assistant

Cloud telephony systems provider Ozonetel today launched KooKoo Interactive Assistant, ano mnichannel service widget that enables web visitors to place one-click VoIP calls from the website and run a parallel chat session concurrently with the voice call.

KooKoo Interactive Assistant is supported by the KooKoo Platform and KooKoo CloudAgent. The cloud contact center software at the back end delivers advanced calling features, automatic call distribution, skill hunting, and visual IVR. Integration with all leading CRMs and ticketing solutions, including Zendesk, Zoho, Salesforce.com, Freshdesk, and Hubspot, ensures automatic capture and retrieval of caller details.