Opulent Cloud and Phonesuite Partner to Deliver Cloud-Based Call Center Solutions

Opulent Cloud has entered into a strategic partnership with Phonesuite to integrate their services for call centers and hosted internet-based private branch exchange (PBX) systems.

Phonesuite's proprietary automatic call distributor and IP PBX software will be hosted and supported by Opulent Cloud. In addition, Phonesuite will continue to provide all services and support for its hospitality customers while Opulent will lead the efforts for new customer sales and existing customer service and support for Phonesuite call center customers.