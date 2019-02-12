Opulent Cloud and Phonesuite Partner to Deliver Cloud-Based Call Center Solutions

Opulent Cloud has entered into a strategic partnership with Phonesuite to integrate their services for call centers and hosted internet-based private branch exchange (PBX) systems.
Phonesuite's proprietary automatic call distributor and IP PBX software will be hosted and supported by Opulent Cloud. In addition, Phonesuite will continue to provide all services and support for its hospitality customers while Opulent will lead the efforts for new customer sales and existing customer service and support for Phonesuite call center customers.
"We are very excited to partner with Opulent Cloud," said Phonesuite CEO Frank Melville in a statement. "Opulent has been a power-user and reseller of our software products for many year, so, it makes perfect sense [for our call center customers] to combine Opulent's white-glove managed services and provide them a cloud-hosted offering."
"Phonesuite's products have been an integral part of our IP telephony offerings," said Opulent Cloud CEO Desmond Stinnie in a statement. "We are very much looking forward to providing excellent managed services to all Phonesuite call center and IP PBX software customers."