OpenText Launches OpenText Qfiniti for Amazon Connect

OpenText, a provider of enterprise information management technology, today launched OpenText Qfiniti for Amazon Connect, a self-service, cloud-based contact center solution available now on AWS Marketplace.

"For the intelligent and connected enterprise, delivering premium customer service is a powerful competitive differentiator. Customers, who are increasingly engaging contact centers on multiple channels, still expect to receive exceptional service," said Mark Barrenechea, vice chair, CEO, and chief technology officer at OpenText, in a statement. "The integration of Qfiniti with Amazon Connect signals a new standard in cloud-based customer support and workforce optimization and enables all organizations using Amazon Connect to deliver world-class customer support, while ensuring deep and meaningful insight into the data and information that these interactions produce."

OpenText Qfiniti provides organizations using Amazon Connect with a robust SaaS workforce optimization solution, including full call playback and advanced analytics. Qfiniti offers contact center recording playback, custom quality monitoring forms, desktop screen capture, user-configurable muting and masking of voice and screen activity for payment card industry compliance, and advanced analytics.

"Workforce optimization applications are necessary to enable the successful operation of contact centers with significant agent populations. OpenText Qfiniti delivers an effective and compelling contact center employee engagement platform," said Joe Eisner, global segment lead for Amazon Connect, in a statement.

"The modular and easy-to-use interface of Qfiniti is the perfect solution for contact centers looking for a cloud-ready, digital-first solution for workforce optimization," said Muhi Majzoub, executive vice president of engineering and cloud services at OpenText, in a statement. "This new, unified approach to workforce optimization allows contact centers to seamlessly transition existing coaching programs to the cloud, cut total cost of ownership by moving to a software as a service (SaaS) model, and reduce business interruption caused by costly, vendor-mandated upgrades."