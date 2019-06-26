OpenMethods Adds Features to Its Interaction Integration Cloud

OpenMethods, a provider of omnichannel contact center and computer-telephony integration solutions, has added features to Interaction Integration Cloud to deepen cloud-based Oracle CRM integrations with leading communications infrastructure to provide real-time contextual information to contact center agents.

In this release, OpenMethods added more than 100 features focused on automated interaction integration. The release allows users to integrate Oracle CRM with leading communication platforms from Avaya, Cisco Systems, Five9, Genesys, and others. Features enhance the ability for contact centers to integrate enterprise and third-party data sets and workflows directly into Oracle CRM to streamline and personalize agent and customer workflows. Other features focus on advanced logic and usability to enable business users to automate thousands of lines of CTI, integration, and design code, enabling the design, testing, and deployment of new agent workflows and screen pops in a matter of hours instead of months.