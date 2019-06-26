OpenMethods Adds Features to Its Interaction Integration Cloud

OpenMethods, a provider of omnichannel contact center and computer-telephony integration solutions, has added features to Interaction Integration Cloud to deepen cloud-based Oracle CRM integrations with leading communications infrastructure to provide real-time contextual information to contact center agents.
In this release, OpenMethods added more than 100 features focused on automated interaction integration. The release allows users to integrate Oracle CRM with leading communication platforms from Avaya, Cisco Systems, Five9, Genesys, and others. Features enhance the ability for contact centers to integrate enterprise and third-party data sets and workflows directly into Oracle CRM to streamline and personalize agent and customer workflows. Other features focus on advanced logic and usability to enable business users to automate thousands of lines of CTI, integration, and design code, enabling the design, testing, and deployment of new agent workflows and screen pops in a matter of hours instead of months.
"OpenMethods has been a big win, helping us automate workflows and understand the type and context of a call, which allows our agents to take care of the customer better and resolve their needs," said Traci Scott, senior business analyst at Pella, in a statement.
"Over the past 10 years, we've been working closely with our customers, which represent some of the largest contact centers, to continuously prioritize our roadmap and drive innovations that create step function improvements and ROI with their integrations, design, and deployment in streamlining and personalizing their experiences. It has been great to see our customers drive incredible time and monetary savings while creating a better experience for their customers and agents with this new release," said Gerrit Lydecker Jr., CEO of OpenMethods, in a statement.