Ooma to Offer UJET Contact Center Solutions

Ooma, a communications platform provider, has begun offering the UJET contact center solution to Ooma Enterprise customers, giving them a single source for Ooma's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and UJET's contact center as a service (CCaaS) platforms.

Ooma will now offer UJET contact center seats as part of Ooma Enterprise deployments, with Ooma providing implementation, first-level support, and a single invoice for both services. In addition, UJET will deliver referrals to Ooma when UJET clients or prospects need UCaaS infrastructure.