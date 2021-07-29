Ooma to Offer UJET Contact Center Solutions

Ooma, a communications platform provider, has begun offering the UJET contact center solution to Ooma Enterprise customers, giving them a single source for Ooma's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and UJET's contact center as a service (CCaaS) platforms.
Ooma will now offer UJET contact center seats as part of Ooma Enterprise deployments, with Ooma providing implementation, first-level support, and a single invoice for both services. In addition, UJET will deliver referrals to Ooma when UJET clients or prospects need UCaaS infrastructure.
"We're delighted to partner with Ooma to deliver our one-of-a-kind CCaaS 3.0 solution together with their powerful UCaaS and underlying telecommunications services," said Vasili Triant, chief operating officer at UJET, in a statement. "Our two platforms are a natural fit because both companies are dedicated to empowering customers to connect in smarter ways for a better experience."
"UJET and Ooma are committed to accelerating digital transformation for our customers in ways that are smart and cost-efficient, without the rip-and-replace mentality that can put other CCaaS and UCaaS solutions out of reach," said Rob Ferrer, vice president of business sales at Ooma, in a statement. "We're also pleased to have been able to work with UJET to offer Ooma customers the convenience of a single source for implementation, support, and billing of our combined services."