OneCloud Brings AI to Contact Center Solutions
OneCloud, a provider of cloud-based contact center solutions, has launched OneCloud CX, an artificial intelligence-driven customer experience platform.
Key features of OneCloud CX include the following:
- Advanced quality management;
- Analytical capabilities to help businesses understand customer sentiment, identify trends, and optimize their strategies.
- Omnichannel engagement across voice, email, and chat, all from a single platform.
- Integrations with various CRM systems.