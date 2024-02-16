OneCloud Brings AI to Contact Center Solutions

OneCloud, a provider of cloud-based contact center solutions, has launched OneCloud CX, an artificial intelligence-driven customer experience platform.

Key features of OneCloud CX include the following:

  • Advanced quality management;
  • Analytical capabilities to help businesses understand customer sentiment, identify trends, and optimize their strategies.
  • Omnichannel engagement across voice, email, and chat, all from a single platform.
  • Integrations with various CRM systems.

