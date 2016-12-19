Olark Live Chat Integrates with Front

Olark Live Chat and Front have integrated their two platforms, allowing users to send Olark conversation transcripts to customer records in their Front dashboards.

Olark users can turn on the Front integration from inside their dashboard, and with three steps they can begin sending data to Front. In Olark, the !case command will allow users to choose which conversations are sent to Front. When initiated, Olark will attach the conversation transcript to the customer record in Front, along with other data, such as customer email and IP addresses or locations.