Odigo Integrates with RingCentral

>Odigo, a provider of cloud contact center solutions, today launched a connector that integrates with RingCentral MVP, serving as a link between their unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solutions.
Leveraging the Odigo connector, businesses can streamline telephony, extending functionality into the contact center. For example, thanks to their direct access to the UCaaS directory within the Odigo console, contact center agents can see who is available in real time to transfer customer calls or arrange multiparty conferencing.
The new connector also allow status synchronization between the Odigo console and the RingCentral MVP solution. When agents are unavailable in RingCentral, they won't receive customer calls in their Odigo console.
"The Odigo CCaaS solution provides seamless omnichannel customer experiences, and, with the integration into RingCentral's leading UCaaS solution, we extend these experiences beyond the contact center. By enabling real-time access to available experts on a UCaaS directory, agents can easily achieve quicker, smoother resolution for customers," said Thibaud Pietri, chief technology and product officer of Odigo, in a statement.
"Regardless of the size of an organization's contact center, the Odigo connector breaks down silos and brings subject matter experts to the customer service team, enabling knowledge-sharing, accelerating customer resolution, and ultimately providing an improved customer experience," said Rami Houbby, area vice president of international channel sales at RingCentral, in a statement.