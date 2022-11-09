Observe.AI Partners with Zoom

Observe.AI has joined forces with Zoom Video Communications in an integration that lets Zoom Contact Center customers leverage Observe.AI’s conversation intelligence to extract insights into agent performance

"As one of the first conversation intelligence partners for Zoom Contact Center, Observe.AI is introducing new AI-powered insights and workflows that help contact centers improve CX, sales, and operational efficiency. Together, we will elevate contact centers running on Zoom to new heights of performance and productivity," said Swapnil Jain, CEO and co-founder of Observe.AI, in a statement.

"Zoom Contact Center is built for flexibility and efficiency, empowering users with the right tools to address complex enquiries and deliver deeper engagement," says Kentis Gopalla, Head of Ecosystem for Zoom Phone and Contact Center. "When combined with Observe.AI, managers can derive insights from conversations, evaluate agent performance, and deliver contextual feedback.”