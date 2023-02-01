Observe.AI Launches Real-Time AI for Contact Centers

Observe.AI, a provider of conversation intelligence platforms for contact centers, has launched the Real-Time AI product suite to help agents with live guidance, supervisor coaching, and automated actons for after-call work.

Observe.AI's Real-Time AI leverages historical insights and agent performance data to personalize live guidance and coaching.

Real-Time AI also gives supervisors live call intelligence and coaching. Supervisor Assist provides a bird's eye view of all live customer interactions, including upsell opportunities, customer escalations, legal threats, and agent performance issues to gauge what is happening in conversations, step in to offer targeted support when agents need it most, and save the calls before they end.

"We believe agents are pivotal in transforming contact center performance. When you coach scientifically on specific agent skills instead of generic, one-size-fits-all coaching your KPIs will fall in line," said Swapnil Jain, CEO and co-founder of Observe.AI, in a statement. "Observe.AI is changing real-time guidance by making it highly relevant to each and every agent based on their actual performance data so they are consistently coached in the right areas."

Real-Time AI also introduces a no-code Experience Designer for deploying custom agent experiences and personalizing the Real-Time interface for each agent or cohort. Automated actions in Real-Time AI create consistent call notes across all interactions.

Other features of Real-Time AI include the following: