Numonix and Ribbon Partner on Compliance Recording for Microsoft Teams

Numonix, a developer of interaction recording solutions for unified communication platforms, and Ribbon Communications, a provider of real-time communications software and network solutions, are partnering to deliver a seamless interaction recording experience for Microsoft Teams users with Numonix IXCloud and Ribbon Session Border Controller Software Edition (SBC SWe) Lite.

"Companies in regulated industries are required to automatically record all communications by regulated employees, whether they are working on-site or remotely. IXCloud and Ribbon's SBCs offer customers an affordable, robust, and compliant recording solution for Microsoft Teams interactions," said Avi Margolin, CEO and chief technology officer of Numonix, in a statement.

"The seamless integration of our Microsoft-certified SBC with IXCloud allows Microsoft Teams users to quickly and easily be up and running in minutes with the ability to record audio, video, and screens," said Steven Bruny, Ribbon's executive vice president of sales for the Americas, in a statement. "This collaboration with Numonix is another great example of the comprehensive support that we provide for Microsoft Teams. Ribbon boasts one of the most extensive portfolios of Microsoft-certified solutions for Teams Direct Routing in the industry."