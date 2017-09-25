Nuance Unveils Customer Service Messaging

Nuance Communications last week introduced Customer Service Messaging powered by artificial intelligence. Nuance Customer Service Messaging lets companies engage consumers through a combination of real-time and asynchronous communication across mobile channels.
Nuance Customer Service Messaging provides the following capabilities:
- Support for real-time and asynchronous interactions across digital channels;
- A combination of automated and human-assisted engagements through Nuance Nina, the intelligent virtual assistant, and live chat assistance;
- Customizable solutions for vertical market needs and requirements;
- Simple authentication through voice biometrics; and
- Integrated analytics and reporting to deliver measurable insights along the entire customer journey.
While Nuance has long supported SMS, in-app messaging, and Facebook Messenger, enhancing Nuance messaging capabilities with both real-time and asynchronous communication ensures a consistent, intelligent, and always-on engagement experience for enterprise customers through any channel.
"Messaging is complex. In order for businesses to have a successful messaging strategy, they need the right platform and technology to scale to support thousands or even millions of users. The right messaging solution begins with a virtual assistant that has powerful and robust cognitive capabilities to achieve first contact resolution rates of at least 75 percent and the ability to connect to humans for assisted service when necessary," said Robert Weideman, executive vice president and general manager of Nuance's Enterprise Division, in a statement. "Nuance's Customer Service Messaging is the most robust messaging offering in the industry that delivers high customer satisfaction, faster resolution for customer inquiries, and lower costs for organizations."