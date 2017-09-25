Nuance Unveils Customer Service Messaging

Nuance Communications last week introduced Customer Service Messaging powered by artificial intelligence. Nuance Customer Service Messaging lets companies engage consumers through a combination of real-time and asynchronous communication across mobile channels.

Nuance Customer Service Messaging provides the following capabilities:

Support for real-time and asynchronous interactions across digital channels;

A combination of automated and human-assisted engagements through Nuance Nina, the intelligent virtual assistant, and live chat assistance;

Customizable solutions for vertical market needs and requirements;

Simple authentication through voice biometrics; and

Integrated analytics and reporting to deliver measurable insights along the entire customer journey.

While Nuance has long supported SMS, in-app messaging, and Facebook Messenger, enhancing Nuance messaging capabilities with both real-time and asynchronous communication ensures a consistent, intelligent, and always-on engagement experience for enterprise customers through any channel.