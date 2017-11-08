Nuance Launches Social Media Engagement

Nuance Communications today launched Social Media Engagement, an expansion to its Digital Engagement Platform, that companies to engage with customers directly on social channels using the same platform that is powering their traditional customer care programs. The new capability uses artificial intelligence to listen to customer conversations on social networks and intelligently interact with these customers in context through messages, posts, and comments.
Nuance Social Media Engagement identifies important public Facebook and Twitter conversations through configured rules such as hashtags, mentions and natural language understanding to identify when customers need immediate and personalized assistance. Artificial intelligence routes incoming messages to the agent with the appropriate skillset to engage with customers directly on social media. Agents have access to important information, such as history of conversations and where customers have previously engaged, and can provide assistance via social media or move an individual to another channel without losing context. Each engagement is analyzed and fed back into the system to help companies optimize the customer experience across all channels.
The Digital Engagement Platform allows companies to engage customers on all channels such as websites, mobile apps, messaging platforms and now social networks through one unified platform.
"To develop long-term customer relationships and a complete picture of the customer journey, brands must have strategies in place to connect with customers wherever and whenever they choose to engage," said Robert Weideman, executive vice president and general manager of the Enterprise Division at Nuance, in a statement. "The addition of Nuance Social Media Engagement allows brands to service one of the most popular channels of choice, social networks, by responding to customers in context with personalization and intelligence. Social customer service, when connected to all digital service channels, will have a huge impact on brands' ability to provide faster resolution, improve agent productivity, higher net promoter scores, and quicker response times."