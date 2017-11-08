Nuance Launches Social Media Engagement

Nuance Communications today launched Social Media Engagement, an expansion to its Digital Engagement Platform, that companies to engage with customers directly on social channels using the same platform that is powering their traditional customer care programs. The new capability uses artificial intelligence to listen to customer conversations on social networks and intelligently interact with these customers in context through messages, posts, and comments.

Nuance Social Media Engagement identifies important public Facebook and Twitter conversations through configured rules such as hashtags, mentions and natural language understanding to identify when customers need immediate and personalized assistance. Artificial intelligence routes incoming messages to the agent with the appropriate skillset to engage with customers directly on social media. Agents have access to important information, such as history of conversations and where customers have previously engaged, and can provide assistance via social media or move an individual to another channel without losing context. Each engagement is analyzed and fed back into the system to help companies optimize the customer experience across all channels.

The Digital Engagement Platform allows companies to engage customers on all channels such as websites, mobile apps, messaging platforms and now social networks through one unified platform.