Nuance Expands Intelligent Engagement Platform

Nuance Communications has expanded the open, cloud-agnostic framework of its Intelligent Engagement Platform with the addition of Intelligent Engagement Services and broadened the platform's back-end integration capabilities.

By expanding its open architecture, Nuance can help companies leverage existing infrastructure and legacy investments.

Now included in the Nuance Intelligent Engagement Platform are the following:

  • Conversational AI Services for speech-to-text, natural language understanding, text-to-speech, and dialogue management;
  • Messaging Services for automated and human-assisted customer engagement across channels;
  • Agent AI Services that empower agents and supervisors with relevant, real-time information;
  • Security and Biometrics Services for authentication and fraud prevention;
  • Enhanced back-end solution integration to third-party cognitive engines and data sources; and
  • Cloud-agnostic flexibility allowing organizations to deploy the same solutions across Nuance hosted, public cloud, or private cloud environments.

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library