Nuance Expands Intelligent Engagement Platform

Nuance Communications has expanded the open, cloud-agnostic framework of its Intelligent Engagement Platform with the addition of Intelligent Engagement Services and broadened the platform's back-end integration capabilities.
By expanding its open architecture, Nuance can help companies leverage existing infrastructure and legacy investments.
Now included in the Nuance Intelligent Engagement Platform are the following:
- Conversational AI Services for speech-to-text, natural language understanding, text-to-speech, and dialogue management;
- Messaging Services for automated and human-assisted customer engagement across channels;
- Agent AI Services that empower agents and supervisors with relevant, real-time information;
- Security and Biometrics Services for authentication and fraud prevention;
- Enhanced back-end solution integration to third-party cognitive engines and data sources; and
- Cloud-agnostic flexibility allowing organizations to deploy the same solutions across Nuance hosted, public cloud, or private cloud environments.