Novelvox Updates Custom CTI Connectors and Agent Desktop for Cisco Unified Call Manager

NovelVox, a contact center integration company, has extended its Cisco Unified Call Manager connector and agent desktop with additional work-from-home capabilities and CRM integration.

The solution includes an auto/predictive dialer and empowers agents with customer information and call management essentials on a single screen. Agents can view customer information even before answering calls with seamless third-party application integration.

NovelVox custom CTI Connector for UCM embeds within CRM applications and has other features, including click to dial, smart dialing, phonebook, and more.