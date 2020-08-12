Novelvox Updates Custom CTI Connectors and Agent Desktop for Cisco Unified Call Manager

NovelVox, a contact center integration company, has extended its Cisco Unified Call Manager connector and agent desktop with additional work-from-home capabilities and CRM integration.
The solution includes an auto/predictive dialer and empowers agents with customer information and call management essentials on a single screen. Agents can view customer information even before answering calls with seamless third-party application integration.
NovelVox custom CTI Connector for UCM embeds within CRM applications and has other features, including click to dial, smart dialing, phonebook, and more.
"NovelVox has been continuously making an effort to improve agent and customer experience. The year 2020 has brought new challenges for all of us. To support business and customers, we are here with our work-from-home extended solutions for UCM. Cisco Call Manager integration with CRM will empower agents to deliver seamless customer experiences even from home," said NovelVox CEO Amit Gandhi in a statement. "In this time of increased call volume and higher abandon rate, we are focused on creating solutions where the agent works to make every call a success. We don't want agents to get stuck with manual dialing of numbers, logging each time, swapping screens for customer information, etc. This frustration is a big-time roadblock in delivering delightful customer experience. We want contact/call centers to make the most from the CTI call manager."