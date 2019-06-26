NovelVox, a provider of industry-specific contact center solutions, has launched version 2.0 of its Cisco Finesse Mobile Agent app, a contact center solution for field agents on the go.

Version 2.0 comes with major improvements in integration and the user interface. It also brings in features like call tagging, call wrap up, agent statistics, and location-based agent tracking.With it, mobile/field agents can use Cisco Mobile App to handle calls from anywhere, with all the required integration and information.

NovelVox Cisco Mobile Agent 2.0 is compatible with UCCE, UCCX, and PCCE (both bridged and nailed connection) to offer seamless interaction with Cisco contact centers. It also offers advanced security features.